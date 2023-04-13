Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on April 13, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.85 in comparison to its previous close of 0.12, however, the company has experienced a 6.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN’s stock has risen by 6.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.92% and a quarterly drop of -57.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.85% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.49% for CRKN’s stock, with a -70.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -47.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.22%, as shares sank -32.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1437. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.