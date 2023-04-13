Home  »  Companies   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Anheuser-...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is above average at 22.06x. The 36-month beta value for BUD is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of BUD on April 13, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has dropped by -2.66 in relation to previous closing price of 65.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/12/23 that Adding protein to diets via fermentation is one solution to egg shortages and climate change

BUD’s Market Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a -4.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.56% gain in the past month and a 4.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for BUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for BUD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.59. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw 5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

