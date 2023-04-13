An In-Depth Look at AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Stock Performance

The stock of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has gone up by 1.61% for the week, with a 6.85% rise in the past month and a 1.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 8.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABBV is 0.55.

The public float for ABBV is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABBV on April 13, 2023 was 6.23M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 161.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABBV reach a price target of $172. The rating they have provided for ABBV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ABBV Trading at 5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.11. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from Sorg Elaine K., who sale 15,002 shares at the price of $160.03 back on Apr 03. After this action, Sorg Elaine K. now owns 42,829 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $2,400,770 using the latest closing price.

Siatis Perry C, the EVP, GC AND SECRETARY of AbbVie Inc., sale 3,520 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Siatis Perry C is holding 10,377 shares at $563,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.