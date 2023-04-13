Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, GOOG stock has gone up by 0.10%, with a monthly gain of 14.79% and a quarterly surge of 17.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for GOOG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 22.20x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $124.36, which is $19.89 above the current market price. The public float for GOOG is 5.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On April 13, 2023, GOOG’s average trading volume was 32.34M shares.

GOOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 106.12, but the company has seen a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that South Korea Fines Google $32 Million for Squeezing Out Local Rival

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GOOG Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.91. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 18.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from O’Toole Amie Thuener, who sale 645 shares at the price of $104.91 back on Apr 04. After this action, O’Toole Amie Thuener now owns 25,734 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $67,667 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR, the Senior Vice President of Alphabet Inc., sale 32,379 shares at $103.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR is holding 76,580 shares at $3,349,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.