Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a -0.23% decrease in the past week, with a 4.45% gain in the past month, and a -9.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for ABT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for ABT’s stock, with a -2.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is above average at 26.13x. The 36-month beta value for ABT is also noteworthy at 0.66.

The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on April 13, 2023 was 5.25M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.71relation to previous closing price of 103.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Abbott Laboratories to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems At Equity Value of $890M

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $117 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABT, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

ABT Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.98. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from MANNING JOSEPH J, who sale 1,339 shares at the price of $100.70 back on Mar 01. After this action, MANNING JOSEPH J now owns 62,323 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $134,837 using the latest closing price.

Ahlberg Gregory A, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 1,317 shares at $100.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Ahlberg Gregory A is holding 38,420 shares at $132,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.