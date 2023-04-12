Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for Z is 150.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.24% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of Z was 2.94M shares.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 44.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Zillow Stock Is Upgraded on Expected Return of Housing Growth

Z’s Market Performance

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has experienced a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.23% rise in the past month, and a 15.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for Z. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for Z’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.90. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 39.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 4,185 shares at the price of $42.95 back on Mar 27. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 162,165 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $179,732 using the latest closing price.

Wacksman Jeremy, the Chief Operating Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 15,492 shares at $46.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Wacksman Jeremy is holding 26,166 shares at $727,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34.

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.