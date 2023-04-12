Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): A Technical Analysis

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) is $24.76, The public float for WDS is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WDS on April 12, 2023 was 692.16K shares.

WDS) stock’s latest price update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 22.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WDS’s Market Performance

WDS’s stock has fallen by -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.45% and a quarterly drop of -5.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.44% for WDS’s stock, with a -0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WDS Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.07. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.52 for the present operating margin

+57.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd stands at +38.70. The total capital return value is set at 28.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.71. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.