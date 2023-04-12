Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 118.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is $125.92, which is $13.0 above the current market price. The public float for WSM is 65.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on April 12, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen a -1.61% decrease in the past week, with a -0.91% drop in the past month, and a -2.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for WSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for WSM’s stock, with a -7.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WSM, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WSM Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.04. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Benson Marta, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $114.88 back on Dec 02. After this action, Benson Marta now owns 33,477 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $1,148,790 using the latest closing price.

ALBER LAURA, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $150.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that ALBER LAURA is holding 501,653 shares at $3,008,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 79.10, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.