What Recent Market Trends Mean for Eventbrite Inc.’s (EB) Stock

In the past week, EB stock has gone down by -3.96%, with a monthly gain of 0.37% and a quarterly surge of 40.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Eventbrite Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for EB’s stock, with a 5.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EB is 2.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is $11.75, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for EB is 79.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.79% of that float. On April 12, 2023, EB’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.72 in relation to its previous close of 8.47. However, the company has experienced a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

EB Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Eventbrite Inc. saw 40.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc. stands at -21.23. The total capital return value is set at -8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eventbrite Inc. (EB), the company’s capital structure generated 217.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.47. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 105.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.