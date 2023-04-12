What Recent Market Trends Mean for Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) Stock

In the past week, APPS stock has gone up by 1.47%, with a monthly gain of 27.14% and a quarterly plunge of -22.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Digital Turbine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.13% for APPS’s stock, with a -21.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is 25.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APPS is 2.47.

The public float for APPS is 95.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On April 12, 2023, APPS’s average trading volume was 2.37M shares.

APPS) stock’s latest price update

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.47 in relation to its previous close of 12.28. However, the company has experienced a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $12 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

APPS Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +26.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Mar 16. After this action, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III now owns 1,612,789 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $359,100 using the latest closing price.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Turbine Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $10.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that STONE WILLIAM GORDON III is holding 1,647,789 shares at $368,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.