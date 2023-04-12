What Recent Market Trends Mean for Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) Stock

The stock of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has gone up by 1.16% for the week, with a 6.25% rise in the past month and a -0.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.54% for CPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for CPB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is above average at 20.66x. The 36-month beta value for CPB is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CPB is $52.81, which is -$2.91 below than the current price. The public float for CPB is 192.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.18% of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on April 12, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

CPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 55.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/08/23 that Campbell’s Enticing Future in Snacks

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $48 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CPB, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

CPB Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.55. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 37,354 shares at the price of $56.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 99,385 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $2,123,948 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.70 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +8.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Company (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 151.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.25. Total debt to assets is 42.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.