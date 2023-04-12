Volcon Inc.’s (VLCN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VLCN stock has gone up by 10.56%, with a monthly gain of 9.03% and a quarterly surge of 29.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.58% for Volcon Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.54% for VLCN’s stock, with a -4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VLCN is $6.00, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for VLCN is 10.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for VLCN on April 12, 2023 was 87.40K shares.

VLCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) has surged by 11.35 when compared to previous closing price of 1.41, but the company has seen a 10.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VLCN Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN rose by +15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4269. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw 55.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from Davis Stephanie Michelle, who purchase 3,650 shares at the price of $1.35 back on May 31. After this action, Davis Stephanie Michelle now owns 3,650 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $4,928 using the latest closing price.

Okonsky Christian, the Chief Technology Officer of Volcon Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Okonsky Christian is holding 350,031 shares at $23,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-705.21 for the present operating margin

-221.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volcon Inc. stands at -752.97. The total capital return value is set at -227.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -686.86. Equity return is now at value -403.80, with -153.80 for asset returns.

Based on Volcon Inc. (VLCN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,985.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.76. Total debt to assets is 83.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Volcon Inc. (VLCN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.