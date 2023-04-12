VMware Inc. (VMW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has dropped by -0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 124.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 hours ago that VMware CEO Says Sale to Broadcom Is on Track Despite Regulatory Reviews

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VMware Inc. (VMW) by analysts is $140.71, which is $16.66 above the current market price. The public float for VMW is 227.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.18M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW stock saw an increase of -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.50% and a quarterly increase of -0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for VMware Inc. (VMW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for VMW’s stock, with a 6.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMW, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

VMW Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.48. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Rowe Zane, who sale 35,715 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rowe Zane now owns 174,162 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $4,447,592 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 6,651 shares at $121.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 69,563 shares at $804,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69. Equity return is now at value 254.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 735.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 670.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.