urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) has surged by 9.89 when compared to previous closing price of 1.72, but the company has seen a -31.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) by analysts is $8.75, which is $6.86 above the current market price. The public float for UGRO is 7.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of UGRO was 37.87K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO stock saw a decrease of -31.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -46.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.44% for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.68% for UGRO stock, with a simple moving average of -52.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21st of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at -42.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, as shares sank -37.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO fell by -28.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5543. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw -30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from WILKS LEWIS, who purchase 12,555 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Dec 16. After this action, WILKS LEWIS now owns 78,269 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $44,575 using the latest closing price.

WILKS LEWIS, the Director of urban-gro Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that WILKS LEWIS is holding 65,714 shares at $19,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.85 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for urban-gro Inc. stands at -22.79. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.