Trading Update: Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock Endures 5.50% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has gone down by -3.95% for the week, with a 13.49% rise in the past month and a 19.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.50% for ZYME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.59% for ZYME stock, with a simple moving average of 24.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Right Now?

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) by analysts is $12.95, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for ZYME is 53.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.38% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ZYME was 663.40K shares.

ZYME) stock’s latest price update

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.95 in relation to its previous close of 9.37. However, the company has experienced a -3.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYME reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for ZYME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYME, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

ZYME Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Mar 28. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $1,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Klompas Neil A, the President & COO of Zymeworks Inc., sale 2,977 shares at $7.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Klompas Neil A is holding 17,032 shares at $23,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at +30.14. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.