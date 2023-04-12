Trading Update: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Stock Endures 2.50% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has gone up by 3.92% for the week, with a 6.43% rise in the past month and a 2.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for RBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.44% for RBA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89.

The public float for RBA is 40.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 38.36% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of RBA was 3.25M shares.

RBA) stock’s latest price update

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA)’s stock price has increased by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 57.22. However, the company has experienced a 3.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $65 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBA reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for RBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.01. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Watt Darren Jeffrey, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $61.69 back on May 13. After this action, Watt Darren Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $215,915 using the latest closing price.

JETER JAMES J, the Chief Customer Advoc. Officer of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, sale 2,100 shares at $61.73 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that JETER JAMES J is holding 20,764 shares at $129,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.