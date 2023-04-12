Trading Update: Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock Endures 2.63% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has gone down by -0.04% for the week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month and a -8.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.63% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 67.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) by analysts is $94.88, which is $19.37 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.31% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of PLNT was 887.93K shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.50 in relation to its previous close of 79.13. However, the company has experienced a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Planet Fitness Ends Quarter With Record Membership and Raises 2022 Guidance

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.06. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Simmons Jennifer, who sale 86 shares at the price of $74.05 back on Mar 20. After this action, Simmons Jennifer now owns 6,721 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $6,368 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Brian, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 61 shares at $74.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that O’Donnell Brian is holding 4,342 shares at $4,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.