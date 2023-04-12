Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is above average at 18.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSEM is 109.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSEM on April 12, 2023 was 532.92K shares.

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has increased by 3.70 when compared to last closing price of 41.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

TSEM’s Market Performance

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has seen a 1.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.95% gain in the past month and a -1.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for TSEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.82% for TSEM’s stock, with a -0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TSEM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

TSEM Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.60. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.