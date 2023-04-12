Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has increased by 2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 58.01. However, the company has experienced a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Mortgage Demand Wanes, but Builder Is Optimistic

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOL is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOL is $66.15, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for TOL is 105.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on April 12, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen a -1.36% decrease in the past week, with a 3.71% rise in the past month, and a 11.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for TOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for TOL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $71 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOL reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for TOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TOL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

TOL Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.58. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from GARVEY CHRISTINE, who sale 125 shares at the price of $58.85 back on Mar 02. After this action, GARVEY CHRISTINE now owns 11,264 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $7,357 using the latest closing price.

MARBACH CARL B, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $58.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that MARBACH CARL B is holding 65,066 shares at $586,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.