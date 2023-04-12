Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 7.08. However, the company has experienced a -5.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is $9.25, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for TWKS is 89.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWKS on April 12, 2023 was 650.15K shares.

TWKS’s Market Performance

TWKS’s stock has seen a -5.80% decrease for the week, with a -6.31% drop in the past month and a -34.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.37% for TWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -36.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWKS

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWKS reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for TWKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TWKS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

TWKS Trading at -18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw -31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Cummins Erin, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $7.63 back on Mar 07. After this action, Cummins Erin now owns 332,009 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., valued at $110,635 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Guo, the Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Xiao Guo is holding 1,389,647 shares at $267,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.