The9 Limited (NCTY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCTY is $671.50, The public float for NCTY is 24.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for NCTY on April 12, 2023 was 489.40K shares.

NCTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) has jumped by 3.82 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCTY’s Market Performance

The9 Limited (NCTY) has seen a 39.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.12% gain in the past month and a 40.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for NCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.87% for NCTY’s stock, with a -0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCTY

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to NCTY, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

NCTY Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +39.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8352. In addition, The9 Limited saw 92.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-198.17 for the present operating margin

+35.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited stands at -302.66. The total capital return value is set at -95.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -162.22.

Based on The9 Limited (NCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.38. Total debt to assets is 7.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The9 Limited (NCTY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.