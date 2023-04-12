The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) Stock

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has gone up by 1.50% for the week, with a 3.84% rise in the past month and a 5.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for SSNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for SSNC’s stock, with a 3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is above average at 23.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is $67.94, which is $9.77 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 219.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSNC on April 12, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 56.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/21 that Tesla, GameStop, UPS: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSNC, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.17. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Kanwar Rahul, who sale 73,232 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, Kanwar Rahul now owns 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $4,577,146 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Rahul, the President & COO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 46,700 shares at $63.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kanwar Rahul is holding 50,000 shares at $2,944,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.