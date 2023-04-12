The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) Stock

The stock of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has gone up by 1.56% for the week, with a 0.64% rise in the past month and a 2.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.76% for MFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for MFC’s stock, with a 5.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is above average at 6.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is $21.48, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFC on April 12, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 18.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.17. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.