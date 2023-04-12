The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) Stock

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has gone up by 2.00% for the week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month and a 1.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for KNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for KNX’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is above average at 11.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is $66.15, which is $10.82 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KNX on April 12, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 55.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Trucking Giant Knight-Swift Transportation to Buy U.S. Xpress

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $65 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to KNX, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

KNX Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.07. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Ohlman Dustin, who sale 500 shares at the price of $48.32 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ohlman Dustin now owns 330 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $24,160 using the latest closing price.

Updike James E. Jr., the EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $55.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Updike James E. Jr. is holding 19,944 shares at $132,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.