The Impact of Market Fluctuations on HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) Stock

The stock of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has gone down by -1.50% for the week, with a -2.66% drop in the past month and a -4.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.15% for DINO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is above average at 3.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is $61.86, which is $15.29 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 154.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DINO on April 12, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has increased by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 46.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DINO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

DINO Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.83. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Holding Carol Orme, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Mar 30. After this action, Holding Carol Orme now owns 34,853,483 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $190,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 182,859 shares at $2,553,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.76. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.70. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.