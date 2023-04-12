The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) Stock

The stock of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has gone down by -17.66% for the week, with a -35.18% drop in the past month and a -36.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.81% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.39% for CUTR’s stock, with a -53.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is $48.50, which is $29.52 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 19.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUTR on April 12, 2023 was 548.24K shares.

CUTR stock's latest price update

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -29.88 compared to its previous closing price of 27.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUTR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

CUTR Trading at -36.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -35.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -15.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.90. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -57.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Mowry David H, who purchase 996 shares at the price of $50.12 back on May 13. After this action, Mowry David H now owns 131,779 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $49,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.73 for the present operating margin

+55.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66. Equity return is now at value -194.80, with -19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.