The Impact of Market Fluctuations on ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) Stock

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen a -4.31% decrease in the past week, with a -2.87% drop in the past month, and a 45.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for ACVA’s stock, with a 34.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) by analysts is $14.58, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.81% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ACVA was 1.08M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) has decreased by -0.33 when compared to last closing price of 12.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACVA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

ACVA Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.56. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 48.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Chamoun George, who sale 60,481 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Apr 06. After this action, Chamoun George now owns 646,607 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $734,239 using the latest closing price.

Chamoun George, the Chief Executive Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 65,576 shares at $12.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Chamoun George is holding 646,607 shares at $796,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.