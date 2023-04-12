The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNS is 1.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.54M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has jumped by 0.96 compared to previous close of 50.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNS’s Market Performance

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a 0.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.31% rise in the past month, and a 0.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for BNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for BNS’s stock, with a -4.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNS Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.10. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.