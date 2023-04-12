The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has increased by 3.72 when compared to last closing price of 23.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 120.98x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) by analysts is $29.15, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AZEK was 1.78M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

The stock of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen a 3.72% increase in the past week, with a 10.96% rise in the past month, and a 9.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.05% for AZEK’s stock, with a 21.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZEK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.95 back on Mar 20. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 43,000 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $153,650 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $22.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 254,793 shares at $295,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.