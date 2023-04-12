The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for WTER is $22.50, which is $21.02 above the current market price. The public float for WTER is 9.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for WTER on April 12, 2023 was 98.35K shares.

WTER’s Market Performance

WTER stock saw a decrease of -11.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -40.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.13% for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.85% for WTER’s stock, with a -68.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTER reach a price target of $3.25. The rating they have provided for WTER stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

WTER Trading at -47.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.18%, as shares sank -39.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER fell by -11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0930. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw -43.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTER starting from RAUCH DAVID ERIC, who purchase 180,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 23. After this action, RAUCH DAVID ERIC now owns 100,000 shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.36 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at -65.32. The total capital return value is set at -296.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -662.56.

Based on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), the company’s capital structure generated 2,075.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.40. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.