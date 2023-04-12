The -13.88% Decline of CBRE Group Inc.’s (CBRE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CBRE stock has gone down by -3.17%, with a monthly decline of -10.12% and a quarterly plunge of -13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for CBRE Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for CBRE’s stock, with a -9.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is above average at 16.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is $87.88, which is $20.83 above the current market price. The public float for CBRE is 307.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBRE on April 12, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE)’s stock price has soared by 0.73 in relation to previous closing price of 69.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRE reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for CBRE stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CBRE, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

CBRE Trading at -12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.67. In addition, CBRE Group Inc. saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Queenan Daniel G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $80.08 back on Dec 01. After this action, Queenan Daniel G now owns 178,841 shares of CBRE Group Inc., valued at $400,400 using the latest closing price.

Queenan Daniel G, the CEO, Real Estate Investments of CBRE Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $78.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Queenan Daniel G is holding 183,841 shares at $391,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+19.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc. stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 17.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.