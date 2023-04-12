The -13.88% Decline of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has gone down by -0.74% for the week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month and a -10.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.81% for ADP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for ADP’s stock, with a -8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by analysts is $243.65, which is $28.67 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 410.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ADP was 2.14M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has surged by 0.46 when compared to previous closing price of 214.22, but the company has seen a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $211 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $223. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ADP, setting the target price at $224 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.55. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Albinson Brock, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Albinson Brock now owns 5,317 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Donald, the Corporate VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 5,075 shares at $245.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Weinstein Donald is holding 32,950 shares at $1,243,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.05 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 47.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.85. Equity return is now at value 96.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 111.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.68. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.