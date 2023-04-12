Textron Inc. (TXT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Textron Inc. (TXT) has gone down by -3.68% for the week, with a -1.36% drop in the past month and a -3.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for TXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for TXT’s stock, with a 1.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is 17.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXT is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Textron Inc. (TXT) is $83.41, which is $15.24 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 204.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On April 12, 2023, TXT’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

TXT) stock’s latest price update

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 68.40. However, the company has experienced a -3.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/07/22 that 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter Contract

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to TXT, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

TXT Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.42. In addition, Textron Inc. saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from DONNELLY SCOTT C, who sale 222,319 shares at the price of $73.35 back on Feb 21. After this action, DONNELLY SCOTT C now owns 683,136 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $16,307,179 using the latest closing price.

Connor Frank T, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Textron Inc., sale 63,361 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Connor Frank T is holding 151,455 shares at $4,647,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Textron Inc. (TXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.