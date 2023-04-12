Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is 5.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGH is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is $46.75, which is $12.59 above the current market price. The public float for TGH is 41.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On April 12, 2023, TGH’s average trading volume was 269.57K shares.

The stock of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) has increased by 10.11 when compared to last closing price of 32.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGH’s Market Performance

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has experienced a 11.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.02% rise in the past month, and a 9.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for TGH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.89% for TGH stock, with a simple moving average of 14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $42 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGH reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for TGH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to TGH, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

TGH Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGH rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.82. In addition, Textainer Group Holdings Limited saw 14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.14 for the present operating margin

+56.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stands at +36.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.46. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), the company’s capital structure generated 276.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.43. Total debt to assets is 72.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.