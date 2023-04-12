Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is 16.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THC is 2.17.

The public float for THC is 100.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On April 12, 2023, THC’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

THC) stock’s latest price update

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 60.87. however, the company has experienced a 6.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/24/21 that Hospital Stocks’ Rally Points to Post-Covid Growth

THC’s Market Performance

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has experienced a 6.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.22% rise in the past month, and a 19.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for THC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.50% for THC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $80 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to THC, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

THC Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.30. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw 27.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Arnst Thomas W, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $60.07 back on Mar 07. After this action, Arnst Thomas W now owns 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $96,112 using the latest closing price.

Arnst Thomas W, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, sale 825 shares at $61.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Arnst Thomas W is holding 22,778 shares at $50,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.57 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 36.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,430.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.46. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,399.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.