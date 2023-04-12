Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 75.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is above average at 19.64x. The 36-month beta value for TRGP is also noteworthy at 2.26.

The public float for TRGP is 222.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of TRGP on April 12, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP’s stock has seen a 1.21% increase for the week, with a 3.77% rise in the past month and a 1.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Targa Resources Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.30% for TRGP’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $115 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

TRGP Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.33. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Pryor D. Scott, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $76.11 back on Mar 02. After this action, Pryor D. Scott now owns 116,533 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $1,522,276 using the latest closing price.

Chung Paul W, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 18,246 shares at $75.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Chung Paul W is holding 61,900 shares at $1,376,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Equity return is now at value 40.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.