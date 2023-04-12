Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has dropped by -0.54 compared to previous close of 121.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Videogame Makers Are Hitting Reset

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is $133.44, which is $8.88 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On April 12, 2023, TTWO’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a 1.43% increase in the past week, with a 8.87% rise in the past month, and a 14.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.86% for TTWO’s stock, with a 4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $105 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

TTWO Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.49. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 162 shares at the price of $114.63 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 63,182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $18,570 using the latest closing price.

Sheresky Michael, the Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 149 shares at $102.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Sheresky Michael is holding 62,337 shares at $15,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+56.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.13. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.16. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.