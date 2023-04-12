Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.06x that is above its average ratio.

The average price predicted by analysts for SYM is $22.09, which is -$5.02 below the current price. The public float for SYM is 42.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on April 12, 2023 was 505.94K shares.

The stock price of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has plunged by -7.83 when compared to previous closing price of 27.84, but the company has seen a 10.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM’s stock has risen by 10.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 56.46% and a quarterly rise of 99.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.50% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.77% for SYM’s stock, with a 75.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

SYM Trading at 36.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +49.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.40. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 114.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sold 2,297 shares at the price of $23.02 back on Apr 04. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 144,522 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $52,866 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David sale 2,815 shares at $23.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 146,819 shares at $65,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.