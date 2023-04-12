Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is above average at 14.44x. The 36-month beta value for SFM is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SFM is $33.33, which is -$1.52 below than the current price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.16% of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on April 12, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has plunged by -0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 34.45, but the company has seen a -2.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

SFM’s Market Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has seen a -2.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.27% gain in the past month and a 9.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for SFM’s stock, with a 12.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.82. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Konat Nicholas, who sale 642 shares at the price of $33.27 back on Mar 22. After this action, Konat Nicholas now owns 111,214 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $21,359 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Dan J, the Chief Store Operations Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 40,452 shares at $32.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Sanders Dan J is holding 8,241 shares at $1,317,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.