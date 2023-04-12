Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CXM is $14.67, which is $2.18 above the current price. The public float for CXM is 123.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXM on April 12, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 12.97. but the company has seen a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CXM’s Market Performance

CXM’s stock has fallen by -2.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.60% and a quarterly rise of 57.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Sprinklr Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.17% for CXM stock, with a simple moving average of 24.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CXM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at 14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw 53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Adams Diane, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $12.89 back on Apr 04. After this action, Adams Diane now owns 282,178 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $1,289,000 using the latest closing price.

Singh Pavitar, the Chief Technology Officer of Sprinklr Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $12.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Singh Pavitar is holding 1,006,589 shares at $837,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -9.02. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.