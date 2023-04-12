Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 0.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPPI is $2.65, which is $1.98 above the current price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPPI on April 12, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI stock saw a decrease of -3.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.59% and a quarterly a decrease of 33.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.09% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.06% for SPPI’s stock, with a -6.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at -16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7274. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 81.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 31,381 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 472,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,979 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,197 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 189,325 shares at $21,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-718.78 for the present operating margin

+82.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -772.24. Equity return is now at value -197.90, with -75.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.