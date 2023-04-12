SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.36 compared to its previous closing price of 8.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPNT is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPNT is $13.00, The public float for SPNT is 141.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of SPNT on April 12, 2023 was 489.36K shares.

SPNT’s Market Performance

The stock of SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has seen a 14.23% increase in the past week, with a 32.24% rise in the past month, and a 48.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for SPNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.29% for SPNT’s stock, with a 57.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPNT Trading at 25.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +30.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT rose by +15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd. saw 57.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from Hayes Gretchen A., who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hayes Gretchen A. now owns 103,391 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd., valued at $25,116 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd. stands at -15.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.47. Equity return is now at value -20.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.