ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 178.97x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SUAC is 20.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SUAC was 209.82K shares.

SUAC) stock’s latest price update

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.37. but the company has seen a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUAC’s Market Performance

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) has experienced a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month, and a 3.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.32% for SUAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for SUAC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

SUAC Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUAC fell by -0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUAC

Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.