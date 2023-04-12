Should You Invest in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Now?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 565.81x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEOG is $19.00, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.16% of that float. The average trading volume for NEOG on April 12, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 17.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

NEOG’s Market Performance

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.27% gain in the past month and a 2.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for NEOG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NEOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

NEOG Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corporation (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.