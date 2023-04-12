Should You Invest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.43.

The average price suggested by analysts for BMY is $80.53, which is $10.75 above the current market price. The public float for BMY is 2.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for BMY on April 12, 2023 was 8.05M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BMY) stock’s latest price update

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.44relation to previous closing price of 70.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Bristol Myers Profit Tops Estimates but Revenue Falls on Lower Revlimid Sales

BMY’s Market Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has seen a 2.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.58% gain in the past month and a -1.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for BMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for BMY’s stock, with a -3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMY reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for BMY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BMY, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

BMY Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.48. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from Caforio Giovanni, who sale 240,000 shares at the price of $74.65 back on Feb 06. After this action, Caforio Giovanni now owns 236,104 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $17,916,000 using the latest closing price.

Powell Ann, the EVP, Chief Human Resources of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 11,183 shares at $74.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Powell Ann is holding 23,043 shares at $835,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.