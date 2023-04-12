Should You Invest in BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Now?

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BKU is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BKU is $28.68, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for BKU is 74.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.43% of that float. The average trading volume for BKU on April 12, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.48 in relation to its previous close of 21.62. However, the company has experienced a -4.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BKU’s Market Performance

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has experienced a -4.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.25% drop in the past month, and a -37.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for BKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.75% for BKU’s stock, with a -38.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKU reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for BKU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BKU, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

BKU Trading at -30.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.41. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw -37.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.