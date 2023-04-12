Should You Invest in Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AYX is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AYX is $77.19, which is $25.3 above the current market price. The public float for AYX is 60.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.86% of that float. The average trading volume for AYX on April 12, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

AYX) stock’s latest price update

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 53.99. However, the company has seen a -9.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX’s stock has fallen by -9.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.57% and a quarterly rise of 9.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Alteryx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for AYX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AYX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

AYX Trading at -12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX fell by -9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.39. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw 4.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Schloss Eileen, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.47 back on Mar 08. After this action, Schloss Eileen now owns 6,715 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $294,615 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Paula, the President & CRO of Alteryx Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $44.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hansen Paula is holding 105,793 shares at $286,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -174.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.