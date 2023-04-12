Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has seen a 77.22% increase in the past week, with a 59.66% gain in the past month, and a -0.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.63% for RVYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 70.14% for RVYL’s stock, with a -18.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) is $2.50, The public float for RVYL is 27.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVYL on April 12, 2023 was 240.59K shares.

RVYL) stock’s latest price update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.90 in relation to its previous close of 0.62. However, the company has experienced a 77.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RVYL Trading at 40.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.04%, as shares surge +81.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +78.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3894. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw 39.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.02 for the present operating margin

+43.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -100.57. The total capital return value is set at -38.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.73. Equity return is now at value -132.10, with -36.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL), the company’s capital structure generated 133.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.21. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.