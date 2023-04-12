Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) by analysts is $13.63, which is $6.43 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 440.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ROIV was 2.78M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.68relation to previous closing price of 7.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

ROIV’s Market Performance

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has seen a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.88% decline in the past month and a -21.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.48% for ROIV’s stock, with a 26.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ROIV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

ROIV Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from SVF Investments (UK) Ltd, who sale 12,000,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Mar 20. After this action, SVF Investments (UK) Ltd now owns 83,031,667 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $96,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Pulik Richard, the CFO of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 1,912 shares at $8.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pulik Richard is holding 223,347 shares at $15,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.