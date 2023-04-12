Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Stock Sees a4.53 Increase

In the past week, RKT stock has gone up by 8.77%, with a monthly gain of 23.08% and a quarterly surge of 30.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for Rocket Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.59% for RKT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is 30.71x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is $7.71, which is -$2.23 below the current market price. The public float for RKT is 116.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.03% of that float. On April 12, 2023, RKT’s average trading volume was 3.18M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT)’s stock price has increased by 4.53 compared to its previous closing price of 9.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Rocket Shares Downgraded on Sinking Loan Originations

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RKT, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

RKT Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 41.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Rizik Matthew, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rizik Matthew now owns 571,502 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 569,502 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.